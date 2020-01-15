Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 215,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 31,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,144. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

