Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

PFNX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 250,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. Pfenex has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

