Pflug Koory LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 686,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,553,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,808,000 after acquiring an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 45,028,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,024,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

