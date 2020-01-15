Pflug Koory LLC Sells 135 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

