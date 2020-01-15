Pflug Koory LLC Sells 150 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in McKesson by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in McKesson by 111.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $150.67. 2,318,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

