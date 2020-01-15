Pflug Koory LLC Sells 150 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after purchasing an additional 482,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in McKesson by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after purchasing an additional 428,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in McKesson by 111.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MCK stock traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $150.67. 2,318,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.39.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
