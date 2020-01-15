Pflug Koory LLC Sells 900 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 222,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 287,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,000. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.63.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

