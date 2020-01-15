Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Shares Down 3.1%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

PHGUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Pharming Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.