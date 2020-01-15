Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 213,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,597. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

