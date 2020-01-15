Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. 9,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,273. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 248.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

