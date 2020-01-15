Pi Financial Lowers Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$8.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target cut by analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APHA. CIBC raised shares of Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

TSE:APHA traded up C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,655,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.67. Aphria has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$14.37.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

