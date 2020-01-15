Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc (OTCMKTS:PCLB) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.70, 345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 269% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55.

About Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB)

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides banking products and services in Alabama. The company's deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, interest accounts, and student accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

