Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,306,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 10,958,761 shares.The stock last traded at $21.51 and had previously closed at $19.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.46.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $193,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $15,390,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $10,815,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.