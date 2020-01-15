Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $4.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,386,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,571,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

