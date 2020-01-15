Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BPOP. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Popular stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,900. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. Popular has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $60.85.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $179,801.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 107,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 702.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 602,904 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 571,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

