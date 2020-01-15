Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PTLA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 66,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,650. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.00. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.