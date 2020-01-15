Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.78.

Get Post alerts:

POST traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 462,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68. Post has a 52 week low of $91.14 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Post will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Post by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 174,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.