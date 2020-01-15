Praemium (ASX:PPS) Trading Down 1.8%

Praemium Ltd (ASX:PPS) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.55 ($0.39) and last traded at A$0.55 ($0.39), approximately 948,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.56 ($0.39).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.50. The stock has a market cap of $222.36 million and a PE ratio of 90.83.

About Praemium (ASX:PPS)

Praemium Limited provides managed accounts technology, portfolio administration, and financial planning tools to the wealth management industry in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Asia. It offers Praemium Portfolio, a portfolio reconstruction engine with a database of historic corporate actions across various equities.

