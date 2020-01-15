Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0458 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $8,381.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,343,863 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.