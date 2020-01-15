Profile Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $54,343.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $54,343.00 and approximately $4,765.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Allcoin, Coinnest and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.61 or 0.99838291 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043813 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

