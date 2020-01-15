Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 898 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group accounts for about 3.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after purchasing an additional 713,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 578,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.