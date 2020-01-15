ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,370. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

