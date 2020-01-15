ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $65.58, 2,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYHG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.