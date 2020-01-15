ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Up 0.6%

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.17, approximately 6,745 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0259 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OILK. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 76,861 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

