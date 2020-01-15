ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.14, approximately 168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.0274 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

