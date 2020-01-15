Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Shares Up 0.2%

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.57, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

