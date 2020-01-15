ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.89 and last traded at $71.31, approximately 1,176 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 by 35.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000.

