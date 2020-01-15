ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:YCOM) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Communication Services Select Sector (NYSEARCA:YCOM) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39, approximately 34 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

