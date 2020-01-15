ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.93, 1,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 13.46% of ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MZZ)

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

