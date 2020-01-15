ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.93, 1,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MZZ)
ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).
