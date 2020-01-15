Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,396 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs accounts for 2.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 5.64% of Proto Labs worth $153,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Proto Labs by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.85. Proto Labs Inc has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $130.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

