ProxyNode (PRX) Hits Market Cap of $102,632.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 26% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $102,632.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01455658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035455 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000774 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 148,985,343 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.