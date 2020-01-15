Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Up 3.4%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.62, 864,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,564,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBYI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $324.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 22.8% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

