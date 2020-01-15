Puzo Michael J Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Oracle were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $88,640,000 after buying an additional 249,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 533.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 107,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 9,090,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.