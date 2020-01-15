Puzo Michael J Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 510,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $282.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.