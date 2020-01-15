Puzo Michael J Sells 1,600 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. 2,096,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $131.84 and a 12 month high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

