Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1,792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 268,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,216,000 after purchasing an additional 254,242 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 98,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

