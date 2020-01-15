QASH 1-Day Volume Tops $238,397.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $17.66 million and $238,397.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and EXX. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.04510481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00191352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00133269 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, EXX, Huobi, Gate.io, GOPAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

