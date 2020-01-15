QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 459,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

QNST stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 283,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,640. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 34,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $527,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,785. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.