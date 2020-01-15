QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QNST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of QNST opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,077.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 34,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $527,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,747 shares of company stock worth $3,717,785. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $22,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in QuinStreet by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 44.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 693,104 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 73.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 794,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 335,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

