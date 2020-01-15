R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.14. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,554 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,378,963 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,020,275 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

