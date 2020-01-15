Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Trading Down 1.6%

Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $51.37, approximately 114 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

About Ramsay Health Care Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (OTCMKTS:RMSYF)

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and complex surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates approximately 235 hospitals and day surgery facilities with approximately 25,000 beds in Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, and Italy.

