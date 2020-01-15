Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (up from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

LON RAT traded down GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,045 ($26.90). 67,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,117.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,180.71.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

