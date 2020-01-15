Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RTBBF opened at $27.40 on Wednesday.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

