Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

