Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.32.

PLD opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

