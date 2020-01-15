Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $374.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $254.56 and a 12-month high of $383.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.