Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,420 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 168,646 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.