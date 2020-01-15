Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $240.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.24. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

