Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,236 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of ABBV opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

