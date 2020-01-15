Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.10

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 89552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

Separately, DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 149.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $11,334,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rayonier by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,670,000 after purchasing an additional 328,147 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,349,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,679,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

