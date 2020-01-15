Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Recon Technology an industry rank of 196 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:RCON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

